Driver killed rollover crash in central Fresno

One person died after their vehicle struck a PG&E cable in west-central Fresno on Sunday.

Members of the Fresno Police Department’s collision reconstruction unit are investigating the crash, which happened on Cornelia and Ashlan venues just after 2 p.m. The car was traveling south on Cornelia Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into the cable, police said.

The car went airborne and overturned. The driver died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.