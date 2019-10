A traffic accident at Clinton and Marks knocked out power to more than 3,400 PG&E customers. The outage was reported at 8:19 p.m. PG&E

A traffic accident at Clinton and Marks knocked out power to more than 3,400 PG&E customers.

Fresno police said a vehicle hit an electric pole around 8:18 p.m. No injuries were reported.

An outage soon followed.

PG&E crews were sent to the area and expect to restore power at 10 p.m.