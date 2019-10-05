Fresno crash involving three vehicles kills motorcyclist, injures man, CHP says

A 32-year-old woman from Clovis died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle accident in Fresno.

The deadly crash happened around 12:05 a.m. on Ashlan and Highland avenues, according to news release from California Highway Patrol.

The woman was riding a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Ashlan, when for an unknown reason her vehicle drifted onto the dirt shoulder. She lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle into the westbound lane.

A 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Abir Ballat, 57, of Clovis, was traveling westbound on Ashlan with a passenger. The Camry struck the motorcyclist.

Another motorcyclist was traveling behind the female motorcyclist who was struck. He quickly turned to avoid colliding with her, but was ejected from his bike.

He was identified as John Moua, 34, of Clovis. Moua suffered moderate injuries.

The woman’s name was not released, pending notification of her family or next-of-kin.

The driver and passenger of the Camry were not injured.