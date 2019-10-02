CHP: One dead after major collision near Fowler

A man was killed and a woman suffered major injuries early Wednesday after a two-vehicle collision near Fowler, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash took place about 6:30 a.m. at East South and South McCall avenues, according to CHP spokesman Mike Salas. There is a stop sign on South and McCall traffic has the right-of-way.

Salas said a woman driving a Nissan Versa was westbound on South when she pulled into the path of a Dodge Ram pickup that was southbound on McCall. The Ram struck the passenger side of the Nissan. A man in his 30s who was a passenger in the Nissan died at the scene. The Nissan driver was rushed to a hospital. The Ram driver suffered minor injuries.

Salas said the collisions was the 56th fatal traffic incident in Fresno County in 2019. A total of 61 people have died this year on Fresno County roadways.