German family vacationing in motorhome hurt in crash near Chowchilla prisons

The driver of a motorhome carrying a family vacationing from Germany was seriously hurt and several other people injured when the vehicle ran a stop sign and rammed a pickup at a rural intersection southeast of Chowchilla.

The collision happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when the motorhome, heading north on Road 22, reportedly ran a stop sign and struck a white Dodge pickup. The impact sent the pickup off the road into a dry irrigation ditch, while the motorhome ended up “wrapped pretty good” around a utility pole at the northeast corner of the intersection, said Officer Gregorio Rodriguez, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Madera office.

The intersection is near a pair of prisons in Madera County: the Central California Women’s Facility and Valley State Prison.

The driver of the pickup suffered what Rodriguez described as minor to moderate injuries, including cuts on his head and face. Three passengers in the motorhome received moderate injuries. All of the people were taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment by emergency crews before CHP officers arrived.

