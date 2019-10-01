Deputies search upper Kings River for 65-year-old Fresno man missing since Aug. 30

Hans Lamaack, 65, of Fresno has been missing since Aug. 30, 2019. FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A search-and-rescue team is scouring the wilderness near the upper Kings River in eastern Fresno County for a Fresno man who has been missing for more than a month.

Hans Lamaack, 65, was last seen Aug. 30. Family members reported him missing to the Fresno Police Department.

No sign of him had been found until the weekend of Sept. 20-21, when a bicyclist riding in a remote area of Trimmer Springs Road east of Pine Flat Reservoir spotted an abandoned Volvo sedan parked near the Garnet Dike Campground along the upper Kings River. The cyclist reported the license plate number to police, and Fresno officers found it was a match to Lamaack’s car. Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office checked the area at the request of Fresno police and found the vehicle Sept. 24.

Tony Botti, a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said interviews with Lamaack’s family suggest that foul play is not involved in Lamaack’s disappearance.

Deputies and volunteers with the sheriff’s search-and-rescue unit have been searching the area looking for any sign of Lamaack, who is described as 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who may have information about him or who may have seen him or his vehicle between Aug. 30 and Sept. 24 is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111.