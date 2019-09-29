Alcohol may have been a factor in fatal collision in Fresno County, the CHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A bicyclist died Sunday night in a collision just outside Reedley.

A 76-year-old man was riding his bike around 6 p.m. near an orchard when he rode into the path of car at South and Buttonwillow Avenues, according to California Highway Patrol spokesperson Mike Salas.

The 19-year-old driver was unable to avoid a collision. The victim died a short time later at a local hospital, the CHP said.

The man on the bicycle, whose name has not been released, may have been under the influence of alcohol, the CHP said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officers said the car’s driver and passenger were not injured.