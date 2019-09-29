Local
Alcohol may have been a factor in fatal collision in Fresno County, the CHP says
A bicyclist died Sunday night in a collision just outside Reedley.
A 76-year-old man was riding his bike around 6 p.m. near an orchard when he rode into the path of car at South and Buttonwillow Avenues, according to California Highway Patrol spokesperson Mike Salas.
The 19-year-old driver was unable to avoid a collision. The victim died a short time later at a local hospital, the CHP said.
The man on the bicycle, whose name has not been released, may have been under the influence of alcohol, the CHP said.
Officers said the car’s driver and passenger were not injured.
