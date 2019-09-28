Local
One killed in head-on collision with big rig in Madera County
One man was killed Saturday morning after crashing head-on with a big rig in Madera County.
According to California Highway Patrol Sgt. McKenna, the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on Avenue 21 west of Road 26.
McKenna said a 1995 Chevy pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Avenue 21, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed over into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a semi truck.
The 39-year-old male driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released, pending notification of family or next-of-kin.
The driver of the semi truck sustained no injuries.
No other passengers were in the vehicles, which both sustained major damage.
Drugs or alcohol were not involved.
