9-year-old Issac Mejia Ortega was reported missing by Fresno police on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Fresno police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Issac Mejia Ortega, a foster child, was reported missing from his home in the 3300 block of East Madison Avenue. Police so far don’t suspect foul play in the boy’s disappearance.

Issac was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a green strip and blue jeans with black Reebok shoes.

If spotted, contact Fresno police at 559-621-7000.