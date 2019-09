Clovis Police are searching for Juan Igasan, 80, who was reported missing on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Clovis Police Department

Clovis Police are searching for an 80-year-old man at risk.

Juan Igasan was last seen walking around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 7th Street and Pollasky Ave in Old Town Clovis.

He was last seen wearing a red Hurley hat, a blue and white shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has information call the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.