Bicyclist killed by Fresno driver in crash near Selma, CHP says

A man on a bicycle was struck from behind and killed Thursday evening near Selma.

The man, whose name wasn’t not immediately released, was in his 50s. He died at the scene, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP added that the driver of the vehicle is a 19-year-old female from Fresno who does not have a license.

She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor vehicular man slaughter.

The bicyclist and the driver were both traveling west bound on Mountain View at the time of the incident. CHP believe the teen driver was going fast and distracted for some unknown reason at the time of the crash.

The driver admitted to police that she did not see the bicyclist. CHP said the sun might’ve been a factor.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were in the driver’s system, CHP added.