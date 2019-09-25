Man killed in multi-car crash on Belmont near Minkler

A 56-year-old Selma man died Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle collision near Minkler, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident took place about 6:30 a.m. on East Belmont Avenue near North Newmark Avenue.

The CHP said Charles S. Williams, 34, of Orange Cove was westbound on Belmont in a 1999 Ford F-150 approaching Newmark as Cristal O. Aviles, 27, of Kerman, was eastbound on Belmont in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

Williams turned left onto southbound Newmark and his truck was broadsided by the Chevrolet.

The passenger in Williams’ Ford, the 56-year-old man from Selma, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Williams sustained moderate injuries and Aviles minor injuries.

The Chevrolet continued eastbound, where it crossed into the westbound lane of Belmont and sideswiped a 2016 Hyundai driven by Dyane Shadowens, 45, of Sanger, who sustained minor injuries.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash, the CHP reported.