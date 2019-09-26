‘Damn embarrassing’ Fresno eyesore will be rehabbed for affordable housing

Fly over the former UMC hospital, which will become housing pending a sale Fly by drone over the 33-acre UMC campus that has been sold for $4 million. Plans call for the former hospital at Cedar Avenue and Kings Canyon Road to be renovated into about 800 units. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fly by drone over the 33-acre UMC campus that has been sold for $4 million. Plans call for the former hospital at Cedar Avenue and Kings Canyon Road to be renovated into about 800 units.

An old hospital is on its way to become hundreds of affordable housing units, following a Fresno County Board of Supervisors vote this week.

The board Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement to sell the bulk of the 33-acre old University Medical Center campus (sometimes called Valley Medical Center) to Fresno-based Construction Management Group for $4 million.

The plans call for the building at Cedar Avenue and Kings Canyon Road to be renovated into about 800 units. About 320 units are set to be housing for families with low or moderate incomes, according to officials.

The building hasn’t been used as a hospital for 12 years.

More than one elected official said the agreement was unusual because the renovations are being paid for entirely by private money. Once the county vacates the building, leaders will have no more say over the plans.

“We’ll have to take a little bit of a leap of faith on that, but that’s a little bit of a concern,” Supervisor Brain Pacheco said Tuesday.

The sale is expected to be final on Christmas Eve. The county offices in the building will be transitioned out to new locations in the next four years if not sooner, according to the plan.

The county will be responsible for maintenance and utilities in the sections of the building used for offices until the employees are all moved out, the agreement says.

The plan requires the new project to be at least 80% housing units, but there is also space for a pharmacy, grocery store and other retail.

Supervisor Sal Quintero praised the project and its potential to bring badly-needed housing to the southern part of town.

“The most important component will be a senior activity center, which has been sorely needed for years,” he said.

As California faces a housing crisis, many Central San Joaquin Valley communities like Fresno have low vacancy rates for apartment units, driving up rents. Experts agree a large part of the solution is an increase in inventory.

A section of the old hospital property where the county built its new Behavioral Health Center will be cut out into its own parcel and retained by the county, officials said.

The county has maintained the building over the past decade with annual costs that sometimes exceeded $1 million, according to Supervisor Nathan Magsig. Others called the building an eyesore that could potentially be improved if the agreement holds up.

Supervisor Steve Brandau even called the old building “damn embarrassing,” but said it has potential.

“I’m very glad that we’re here today. That somebody came up with a concept,” he said on Tuesday. “Now I’m keeping my fingers crossed because any action today is not a guarantee that all of these wonderful things will happen for sure.”