Clovis police mourn the death of influential veteran leader. ‘It’s been a rough one.’

Clovis Police Captain Dan Sullivan died Sept. 22, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Clovis Police Department

Clovis police are mourning the loss of a “great friend and mentor” and “a great cop.”

Capt. Dan Sullivan, who spent 27 years with the Clovis Police Department, died Sunday afternoon after a months-long battle with cancer, according to Tweet from the department.

“Captain Sullivan lived life to the fullest both at home and as a law enforcement leader,” said Chief Curt Fleming.

“The citizens of Clovis have lost an outstanding public servant. Dan, you can rest knowing your brothers and sisters at the police department have it from here.”

In a separate tweet, Sgt. Jim Munro praised Sullivan as a mentor and friend. “It’s been a rough one,” Munro tweeted. “Please keep the (Sullivans) in your prayers.”

Sullivan began his career as a police aid before graduating from the academy in 1994 and becoming a full-time officer. He served multiple roles in the department over the years, including K-9 handler, defensive tactics instructor, field training officer and, later, a FTO coordinator. He was also a member of the SWAT team and worked as a narcotics detective.

Most recently, the veteran leader was in charge of the patrol division.

He was influential in the department and responsible for the implementation of its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and body camera programs.

Sullivan is survived by his wife and two daughters, his sister and father, the department said.