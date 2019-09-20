Shots fired call near Fashion Fair prompts school lockdown. Fireworks were to blame

Stock photo

Holland Elementary School in Fresno was briefly placed on lockdown at around 12:50 p.m. as police responded to reports of shots fired near the Fashion Fair mall.

After investigating, police determined the sound was caused by fireworks, officials confirmed.

Vanessa Ramirez, a spokeswoman with the Fresno Unified School District, said the school near Fashion Fair was on lockdown between five to eight minutes. The lockdown was then lifted.

Fresno Police Spokesman Mark Hudson at 1:23 p.m. confirmed it was fireworks.

Hudson said when officers arrived in the area of Fashion Fair, people indicated shots were fired from somewhere nearby.

School officials were told by police it was fireworks at a nearby church. “It was just a safety precautionary measure,” Ramirez said, adding everyone was safe.