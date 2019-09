Firefighters say no one was hurt Friday morning in a Fresno house fire they believe was started by a candle.

Fresno Fire Department spokesman Robert Castillo said the fire was reported just before 2:30 a.m. at 1246 N. Helm St.

The fire caused about $25,000 in damages, which includes the structure and belongings inside that were destroyed.

A total of 18 firefighters and one investigator responded to the blaze.