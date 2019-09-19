Think you can handle being a firefighter? Clovis Fire Department has an opening

7 largest fires in California history Two wildfires from 2018 – the Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex – have joined the list of California’s largest recorded fires by acreage. The top seven have scorched over 1.7 million acres, all since 2003. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two wildfires from 2018 – the Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex – have joined the list of California’s largest recorded fires by acreage. The top seven have scorched over 1.7 million acres, all since 2003.

Ever wanted to become a firefighter?

Here’s your chance.

And you could earn good money, too, with the position’s salary ranging from roughly $75,000 to $92,000 a year.

The Clovis Fire Department currently has an opening and is accepting applications, which is due by Oct. 21. (no later than 4:30 p.m. that day)

Qualifications required:

Possession of an appropriate valid Driver’s License and a good driving record

Possession of a valid California Emergency Medical Technician (EMT-1) Certificate or National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians Certification or higher

Possession of a valid healthcare provider Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Certificate

Possession of a Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) or Biddle Physical Agility completed within twelve (12) months of application date

Possession of a California State Board of Fire Services Fire Fighter I Certificate (FF-1) or completion of an approved Basic Fire Fighter I Academy

Possession of a Hazardous Materials First Responder Operational Level Certificate within twelve (12) months of appointment

Possession of a California State Board of Fire Services Fire Fighter II Certificate (FF-2) within twelve (12) months of appointment

Possession of a California State Board of Fire Services Fire Apparatus Driver/Operator 1A Certificate within twelve (12) months of appointment

Possession of an appropriate California Driver’s License for operating firefighting equipment within twelve (12) months of appointment

Those interested must apply online.

For more information, visit: https://cityofclovis.com/general-services/personnel/employment/employment-opportunities/?fbclid=IwAR1b16oubvPAk_M3ICyuJhUYdZ0wbl7HN3quGK2twtJi3_YIfSHyQSf82kY