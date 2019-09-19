Local
Think you can handle being a firefighter? Clovis Fire Department has an opening
Ever wanted to become a firefighter?
Here’s your chance.
And you could earn good money, too, with the position’s salary ranging from roughly $75,000 to $92,000 a year.
The Clovis Fire Department currently has an opening and is accepting applications, which is due by Oct. 21. (no later than 4:30 p.m. that day)
Qualifications required:
- Possession of an appropriate valid Driver’s License and a good driving record
- Possession of a valid California Emergency Medical Technician (EMT-1) Certificate or National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians Certification or higher
- Possession of a valid healthcare provider Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Certificate
- Possession of a Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) or Biddle Physical Agility completed within twelve (12) months of application date
- Possession of a California State Board of Fire Services Fire Fighter I Certificate (FF-1) or completion of an approved Basic Fire Fighter I Academy
- Possession of a Hazardous Materials First Responder Operational Level Certificate within twelve (12) months of appointment
- Possession of a California State Board of Fire Services Fire Fighter II Certificate (FF-2) within twelve (12) months of appointment
- Possession of a California State Board of Fire Services Fire Apparatus Driver/Operator 1A Certificate within twelve (12) months of appointment
- Possession of an appropriate California Driver’s License for operating firefighting equipment within twelve (12) months of appointment
Those interested must apply online.
For more information, visit: https://cityofclovis.com/general-services/personnel/employment/employment-opportunities/?fbclid=IwAR1b16oubvPAk_M3ICyuJhUYdZ0wbl7HN3quGK2twtJi3_YIfSHyQSf82kY
