‘That’s no vacant field.’ Commercial building destroyed in Fresno area prone to fires

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

A small commercial building was completely destroyed by fire Thursday morning in central Fresno, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

Fresno Fire Capt. Michael Zimmerman said crews arrived at the southeast corner of Hammond Avenue and Effie Street to find the building completely engulfed in flames “and it was already starting to collapse.” He said crews had to force their way through a gate to reach the building.

The fire was so advanced that Zimmerman said that firefighters could not determine what caused it.

Crews were finishing up their mop-up operations by 7:30 a.m. The building, possibly a modular building about 30 feet by 100 feet, was believed to be uninhabited, and has been the scene of recent fires.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Property records show that the site was a warehouse and formerly has been home to taxicab companies.

Zimmerman said fire crews responded twice overnight to fires believed to have been caused by homeless people in a nearby vacant field. “When this call came in, we thought it might be another one, but then we saw all the smoke and realized, ‘That’s no vacant field.’”