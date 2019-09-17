Highway 41 north of Fresno closed, expected to stay closed as officials deal with crash

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

Highway 41 in the foothills north of Fresno was closed in both directions Tuesday afternoon as officials dealt with a collision between two vehicles.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on 41 and Jewel Vista Court, west of near the community of O’Neals and north of state route 145.

“It looks like it’s going to be closed for a quite a while,” said Justin Foraker, public information officer with the California Highway Patrol’s Central Division.

The accident caused backups on nearby alternate routes like Hildreth and North Fork roads, he said.

It’s not clear yet what caused the accident, which involved a commercial vehicle, possibly a fuel tanker, with four flat tires.

An ambulance was called to the scene.