Man killed after motorcycle lands on him following highway crash, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A Southern California man died Monday afternoon in a crash that caused his motorcycle to land on him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 66-year-old man was riding a 1999 Harley Davidson south on Highway 245 south of Boyd Drive when he missed a turn on a foothill curve east of Dinuba and landed down a shallow embankment, according to the CHP.

Officers who responded to the crash found the motorcycle on top of the man. He was not named by the CHP, but is from Escondido.

The CHP said the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the deadly crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.