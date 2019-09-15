Boy taken to the hospital after being pulled from Kings River

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

An e8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being pulled from Kings River Sunday afternoon, Fresno County Sheriff’s said.

According to Lt. Richard Wilhoite, Just before 5 p.m. rescue crews responded to the area of Lac Jac and Lincoln Avenues along the river.

Wilhoite said the boy’s family pulled him from the water and onto an island on the Kings River. The boy was rushed to a hospital in Reedley.

The child’s condition was unknown.