Large disturbance in central Fresno results in shots fired, stabbing

Fresno police order people to come out after stabbing, shots fired Fresno police ordered a suspect to come out after a large disturbance in central Fresno led to someone being stabbed in the neck and shots being fired.

Shots were fired and a male was attacked by knife Saturday night during a fight that broke out involving multiple people.

It happened near the intersection of Glenn and Belmont avenues in central Fresno.

Fresno police said at least one shot — and possibly as many as eight — were fired during an altercation between two large parties (number of people involved not immediately known).

Police said it was not immediately clear why it started or whether this was gang related.

Police shouted over a bullhorn for people who might’ve been involved in the disturbance to come out of a residence.

Police still are searching for the suspect.

The male victim received a “superficial” cut on his neck and was not transported to a hospital.