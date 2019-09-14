Fresno firefighters rescue two from house fire, victims in critical condition

Five residents displaced by fire in SW Fresno A house fire in southwest Fresno displaced five residents Thursday night, burning the garage and a parked vehicle inside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A house fire in southwest Fresno displaced five residents Thursday night, burning the garage and a parked vehicle inside.

Two people are in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire Saturday morning, the Fresno Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived to a house fire in the 2000 block of East Hedges Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The victims, who have not been identified, were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, according to a tweet from the fire department.