Fresno firefighters rescue two from house fire, victims in critical condition
Two people are in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire Saturday morning, the Fresno Fire Department said.
Firefighters arrived to a house fire in the 2000 block of East Hedges Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
The victims, who have not been identified, were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, according to a tweet from the fire department.
