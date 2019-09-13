Woman driving lawn mower dies after it overturns in Mariposa County, CHP says

A 55-year-old woman died Friday afternoon after a lawnmower she was driving flipped over and threw her out in Mariposa County.

The deadly accident happened around 3 p.m. on Kemble Road west of Highway 49, according to California Highway Patrol Mariposa spokesperson Steven Lewis.

When officials arrived, the woman was found unconscious and with no pulse. After performing CPR, EMS Personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Lewis said the woman was driving downhill on Kemble in a Craftsman riding lawnmower with an attached small empty trailer. She allegedly lost control and overturned.

No drugs or alcohol were involved.

No other vehicles were involved.