Helicopter sent for rescue of injured hiker in Fresno County mountains

A member of a hiking group who broke his ankle in a fall in the mountains northwest of Shaver Lake required a helicopter to evacuate him for treatment of his injuries Friday afternoon.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said the man was part of a group of five people hiking in Stevenson Canyon near Million Dollar Road and Stevenson Creek when he reportedly fell about 15 feet in the rugged terrain and suffered a compound fracture of his ankle.

The California Highway Patrol’s Fresno-based helicopter arrived in the area shortly before 5 p.m. and was looking for a safe place to land so that the injured hiker could be airlifted to a hospital, Botti said.

“He’s the one on the phone who’s talking to the rescue team,” Botti said of the injured hiker, “so he’s handling it OK.”

The sheriff’s office also had members of its search-and-rescue team coordinating with the CHP’s helicopter crew.