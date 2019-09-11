Dirty water fight brewing as Central Valley city refuses to help neighboring town

Clean water is so close for Tulare County’s Tooleville Tooleville, located in Tulare County, is seeking a solution for clean drinking water from its neighbor Exeter. Tour the rural town of just over 300 residents Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tooleville, located in Tulare County, is seeking a solution for clean drinking water from its neighbor Exeter. Tour the rural town of just over 300 residents

The tiny South Valley community of Tooleville faced a major set back this week in its years-long struggle for clean drinking water - but advocates say the fight isn’t over.

The Exeter City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to scrap plans to connect Exeter’s water system with Tooleville, rural community of about 80 households that has struggled for years with dirty water.

The plan could have solved Tooleville’s water issues, but Exeter officials feared the additional burden on its water system, which they said is already in need of repair.

“We have to take care of Exeter first,” Exeter Mayor Mary Waterman-Philpot said Wednesday. “We don’t have the water capacity and the ability to service another community.”

In August, the council approved the Water Master Plan, which examined the city’s water infrastructure and its capacity to serve another community.

Waterman-Philpot said the plan showed the city would need to spend millions to upgrade its water lines, forcing officials to raise water rates for Exeter residents to fund the new services. The mayor said it wouldn’t be fair to Exeter residents and the city council is “not interested” in adding to the city’s debt to help out Tooleville.

Michael Claiborne is an attorney with the Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability who represented the community’s water board during the negotiations with Exeter.

He said Exeter’s decision Tuesday night was “stunning” since the two groups seemed to be on a promising path.

“What they really did was delay for a year and a half ... and then reach a result that it appears they were always going to reach,” Claiborne said.

Claiborne said state officials were willing to work with Exeter to address debt refinancing and paying for new infrastructure.

But Waterman-Philpot said the council never got anything in writing showing the state was willing to help.

“They (the city council) slammed the door shut pretty hard for completely unjustified reasons,” Claiborne said.

Tooleville has struggled with dirty water for decades. County reports on Tooleville’s water found the system contained a high concentration of pesticides and other contaminants.

Pedro Hernandez, Leadership Counsel organizer who has worked closely with the Tooleville residents, said the plan now is to seek a state mandate to force Exeter to help Tooleville. A similar mandate was issued for the City of Tulare to consolidate with the community of Matheny Tract in 2016.

He said even with the passage in July of the Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund Tooleville would still need help from Exeter so residents in Tooleville don’t have to face the high cost of operating new water infrastructure.

The drinking water fund helps struggling communities fund water improvement projects.

“We are going to have to go above the City of Exeter to the state,” Hernandez said. “The state can do this and this failure to act in good faith is only building the case to mandate the consolidation.”