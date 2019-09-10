Man found shot to death in Fresno home. Neighbors alerted police to foul smell inside

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

Fresno police detectives are investigating a homicide after a neighbor reported a foul smell coming from an apartment in central Fresno.

Police around 8 a.m. Tuesday found a man in his 30s shot to death inside an apartment near McKinley and Brooks avenues, Lt. Mark Hudson reported.

Hudson declined to say whether investigators found any weapons in connection with the investigation.

The Fresno County Coroner is working to identify the victim.

Investigators were interviewing people in the area into the afternoon.

“Detectives are on scene trying to gather information on how this happened and who was involved,” Hudson said.

No suspects have been named. It’s unclear whether the man lived alone or exactly when he died.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fresno Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.