Workers begin peeling away layers that hide original brick on Fresno’s oldest building

In a boost to downtown revitalization, workers on Monday began taking down the facade covering, layer-by-layer, of Fresno’s oldest building.

The Expositor building housed an early day newspaper.

Workers expect to get to the original brick front within a few days.

The building is being renovated, and much is being taken down to its original structure, dating to 1881, when it began as a single-story building. A second floor was added in 1888.

After researching old fire maps of the city, local historian John Rupe said he discovered that the original facade was there, hidden under layers of “modernization,” including fiberboard paneling, tiles, and stucco, from the 1950s and ‘60s.