The City of Clovis tweeted that Peach Avenue was significantly flooded between Shepherd and Teague avenues.

A stretch of northern Clovis experienced flooding Saturday night.

The City of Clovis tweeted that Peach Avenue was significantly flooded between Shepherd and Teague avenues.

The stretch of road is located near several houses, as well as Buchanan High.

The City of Clovis said there was a possible water main that broke and advised drivers to avoid the area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW