One injured after mobile home catches on fire in Tulare County

A female was taken to hospital with injuries after a mobile home fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Tulare County.

Tulare County Fire, Visalia City Fire and CALFire responded to the fire around 2 p.m. in the 19600 block of El Rio Drive, according to Tulare County Capt. Joanne Bear.

When units arrived, the home was fully engulfed and a female was outside the house with injuries. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and her condition is unknown at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

El Rio remains closed between Road 160 and Road 168, while crews work to extinguish the fire.