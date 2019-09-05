That’s one way to stop at a stoplight. Man crashes into pole in central Fresno

Stop light knocked to the ground in central Fresno The stoplight at the intersection of Belmont and Van Ness avenues in central Fresno was knocked to the ground by Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The stoplight at the intersection of Belmont and Van Ness avenues in central Fresno was knocked to the ground by

A driver crashed into a stoplight and knocked the light pole to the ground Thursday night.

Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen said a man in his 60s was driving westbound on Belmont Avenue when he struck a pole at the Van Ness Avenue intersection. The accident happened at 5:40 p.m.

Officers could not confirm how the driver crashed but said the man admitted to police that he has medical problems.

The man, who was not named, was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

The intersection lights were down and police were directing traffic.