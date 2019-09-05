Local
That’s one way to stop at a stoplight. Man crashes into pole in central Fresno
Stop light knocked to the ground in central Fresno
A driver crashed into a stoplight and knocked the light pole to the ground Thursday night.
Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen said a man in his 60s was driving westbound on Belmont Avenue when he struck a pole at the Van Ness Avenue intersection. The accident happened at 5:40 p.m.
Officers could not confirm how the driver crashed but said the man admitted to police that he has medical problems.
The man, who was not named, was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition.
No one else was injured.
The intersection lights were down and police were directing traffic.
