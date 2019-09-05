Expect a detour on Highway 168 after big rig overturns, spills gravel, CHP says

A truck overturned on Highway 168 on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, between Millerton and Oak Creek roads. Twitter

The California Highway Patrol has closed a portion of Highway 168 in eastern Fresno County to clean up after a big rig overturned Thursday.

Traffic on Highway 168 from Millerton Road is expected to be closed for about two hours from 12:30 p.m. as Caltrans cleans up the spill. Crews were also attempting to upright the big rig.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said the big rig overturned by accident after the driver probably over-corrected a turn. He was traveling west on the highway. The man was not hurt in the accident, Salas said.

Traffic has been re-routed onto Old Millerton Road to Auberry Road from Highway 168.