Stretch of Highway 140 shut down after fire breaks out in Mariposa County

A stretch of Highway 140 has been shut down in Mariposa County after a wildfire broke out Thursday morning.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported Highway 140 between Triangle and Whitlock roads was shut down for the fire investigation. Cal Fire officials have not confirmed how large the fire was as of 11:30 a.m.

The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. near Allred Road, northeast of Mariposa, near the community of Midpines. The sheriff’s office requested drivers look out for responding fire units.