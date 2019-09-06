Audio: Tearful Fresno police officer says he was ‘set up’ in stolen truck case

Fresno CA officer cries in Internal Affairs audio Fresno Police Officer Alfred Campos, who was investigated for connections to a drug-related homicide, lost his job after he allegedly tried to cheat a stolen truck’s warranty, according to records. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno Police Officer Alfred Campos, who was investigated for connections to a drug-related homicide, lost his job after he allegedly tried to cheat a stolen truck’s warranty, according to records.

A Fresno police officer, who investigators examined more than a decade ago for possible connections to drug-related crimes, lost his job after he allegedly tried to cheat a stolen truck’s warranty, according to recently released Internal Affairs report.

Former officer Alfred Campos is accused of buying a stolen 2008 Chevrolet truck in 2014 and later lying to investigators during an Internal Affairs review, documents show. He registered the truck with a vehicle identification (VIN) number from a 2011 truck.

A 15-year veteran of the department, Campos wanted the truck to appear to be the later model because it needed repairs and the 2008 model would be too old to get the work done under warranty, according to the heavily redacted records.

Campos made an effort to see if the 2011 VIN number would be usable at the Department of Motor Vehicles but never checked to see if the 2008 truck had been reported stolen, records show.

Campos also lied to the DMV by reporting he only paid $3,000 for the truck, half of what he actually paid, to avoid taxes, according to records. He was officially fired Jan. 12, 2015 and the criminal case is ongoing. He’s been charged with the possession of a stolen vehicle and perjury.

He told Detective Brad Alcorn, during Internal Affairs interviews about the truck he was worried he had been “set up.” The former officer told investigators he believed the department wanted to fire him ever since a 2006 incident in which methamphetamine was found in his home.

He denied knowing the truck was stolen, according to audio.

“Everything you’re saying to me, Alcorn, is not true. If there’s voice recordings, that’s not true,” Campos can be heard saying while crying in the released audio. “I know it’s not true. I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m being set up,’ because I know it’s not true.”

Defense attorney Yan Shrayberman, who is representing Campos, said the documents released by police, which are redacted, do not give a complete account of the investigation.

“The confidential informant did testify. He affirmatively said Al (Campos) did not know the vehicle was stolen,” he said.

A transcript of one of the interviews of an informant provided by Shrayberman on Thursday confirmed the testimony. “(Campos) didn’t know the truck was stolen,” the transcript reads. “He had no idea the truck was stolen.”

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall could not immediately be reached for comment.

Death of Campos’ brother





Campos was investigated in July 2006 and placed on administrative leave for about a year after Fresno police narcotics officers served a search warrant at the home he co-owned with his mother.

He wasn’t there at the time, but police said they found 4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and $73,000 in cash.

Officers had used a confidential informant to buy meth from Campos’ half-brother Francisco Marin Jr. before getting the warrant, according to court documents.

The department said in 2007 Campos was cleared of any wrongdoing. The criminal investigation was reviewed by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office before Campos was reinstated, according to Bee archives.

Another half-brother to Campos, 28-year-old Jose Guzman, turned himself in Sept. 2006 for the meth found in the house. He was later found dead in his burning Chevy Tahoe near Fruit and American avenues in March the following year. Police have not publicly given the motive or manner of his death.

Police said no narcotics, paraphernalia or money were located in Campos’ bedroom in the house he shared with his family.

Campos also owned an auto repair shop where investigators used an informant to purchase meth, according to the report. He has not been charged with any drug offenses or any crimes related to his half-brother.

“‘Al Campos (was) never a suspect in any murder. He was never tied to any murder charges,” Shrayberman said. “Alfred and his mother were contacted by Fresno Sheriff’s department to investigate who drove the vehicle in which (the) decedent was found.”

His next appearance in court is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Officer’s defense

The defense team for Campos has said the trial will offer a key witness in Fresno Police Sgt. Paul Cervantes, who has sued the Fresno Police Department, detectives Alcorn and Cary Phelps, and Sgt. Tim Tietjen. Cervantes was also interviewed in the Internal Affairs report.

Cervantes has accused the detectives of smearing his reputation and harassing him in the workplace because he is of Hispanic descent. Tietjen, Alcorn and Phelps, who are white, played major roles in the Campos investigation.