Volaris adds a third flight destination in Mexico to its Fresno schedule

Fresno Yosemite International Airport is growing bigger with $115 million expansion project Fresno Yosemite International Airport plans $115 million expansion project that will include an expanded international travel area and a three-level parking garage. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno Yosemite International Airport plans $115 million expansion project that will include an expanded international travel area and a three-level parking garage.

Mexico-based Volaris, one of two international airlines providing service at Fresno Yosemite International Airport, will add twice-weekly round trips between Fresno and León in late October.

Low-cost airline Volaris already offers flights from Fresno to Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco, and Morelia in the state of Michoacan. Another Mexican airline, Aeromexico, flies round trips between Fresno and Guadalajara.

León is the capital of the state of Guanajuato, settled in 1552 and formally founded in 1576. The historic city is widely known for its leather goods.

The flights between Fresno and León will begin Oct. 29 and be offered on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flights from León will leave at 12:12 a.m. (Central time) and arrive in Fresno at 1:55 a.m. Pacific time. The return flights from Fresno will depart at 3:35 a.m. and arrive in Leon at 8:43 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The addition of a third international destination is a significant air service milestone and reflects the increased demand for nonstop flights from the Central Valley to Mexico and beyond,” said Kevin Meikle, Fresno’s airports director.

Airport officials said the October launch of the León flights will be timely for the holiday travel season.

The existing services offered by Volaris and Aeromexico now represent about 13 percent of the annual passenger traffic at Fresno Yosemite International Airport. The two airlines combined to carry more than 112,000 passengers on flights originating in Fresno, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration.