Building destroyed, six displaced in two overnight fires in Fresno

Six people were displaced after an apartment fire in central Fresno and a structure near downtown was destroyed in a separate blazes overnight, the Fresno Fire Department reported Wednesday.

Spokesman Robert Castillo said the apartment fire erupted about 11:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of East Fountain Way. The cause of that blaze is under investigation, but the damage was estimated at $100,000.

About an hour later, the second blaze was reported in the 2600 block of East Belmont Avenue, near North Mariposa Street. The 28 arriving firefighters found heavy flames throughout the building, which contained a vacuum shop, according to Castillo.

The damage was estimated to be $350,000. Castillo said the cause is under investigation, but added that there have been three previous fires there.