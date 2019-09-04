CHP: Harley rider injured passing Chevy near Hanford

The rider of a Harley-Davidson suffered major injuries Tuesday morning in a collision on Lacey Boulevard near Hanford, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash took place about 7:30 a.m. as Mark Washington, 33, of Hanford was westbound on Lacey approaching Avenue 18 3/4. Ahead of Washington, Jose Lopez-Maldonado, 37, of Laton, was also westbound in a 2006 Chevy, and making a left turn southbound onto 18 3/4.

The CHP said that Washington pulled into the oncoming lane to pass Lopez-Maldonado and collided with the front of the Chevy. Washington was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest on the side of the roadway. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.