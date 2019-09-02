Local
Man disappears into the Kings River. Rescuers searching water
Fresno County Sheriff’s search and rescue team is looking for a man who reportedly went under in the Kings River.
According to Tony Botti, Fresno County spokesman, at around 3:20 p.m. deputies received reports of a man being swept under the river at Laton-Kingston Park.
Boating units and helicopters were dispatched to the area to search along the river.
