Man disappears into the Kings River. Rescuers searching water

Fresno County Sheriff’s search and rescue team is looking for a man who reportedly went under in the Kings River.

According to Tony Botti, Fresno County spokesman, at around 3:20 p.m. deputies received reports of a man being swept under the river at Laton-Kingston Park.

Boating units and helicopters were dispatched to the area to search along the river.