Was it raining in Fresno on a 100-degree day? (Yes) Will we get any more?

Did you notice a few sprinkles outside Monday?

Coupled with heat nearing the triple digits, the central San Joaquin Valley saw some light rain on Labor Day, and the chance could continue for the next several days.

Most of the rain fell in eastern Tulare County, according to the National Weather Service, but some Fresno residents also got a surprise from the wet weather. Temperatures have consistently hit the triple digits since Aug. 23. Fresno is forecast to top out at 100 on Monday.

Random little cloudburst in NW Fresno. 90, sunny, ️ pic.twitter.com/O0tOzVCOmZ — Mike Seay (@thefresnan) September 2, 2019

Practicing for our latest gig and it starts raining...... fresno is whack pic.twitter.com/dtPuREfTf0 — cadenza.band (@cadenza_band) September 2, 2019

Monsoonal moisture is causing the wet weather throughout the Valley, said Andy Bollenbacher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.

The chance of seeing showers in the Valley in the coming days remains at 15 to 20%. “If it does rain, Bollenbacher said, “it’ll be pretty light.”

7:14 AM - Additional showers developing in parts of SJ Valley from around Wasco and north towards the east side of the valley from Tulare Co & north towards Sanger. Likely sprinkles or light showers reaching the ground. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pl1e0qDUfC — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) September 2, 2019

The Sierra Nevada could see isolated thunderstorms along the crest until Thursday, the NWS warned, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

The Valley will continue to be five to 10 degrees above average through Wednesday, then temperatures will slowly drop until hitting 90 on Sunday, Bollenbacher said.