Man killed in fiery crash on Highway 99

An early-morning crash in Visalia on Sunday left a man dead after his truck caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was driving north on Highway 99 near Court Street around 3:37 a.m. when he made an “unsafe turning movement to the right,” CHP said in a news release. The GMC Sonoma veered to the east of the highway and onto the shoulder, where it hit a tree and caught fire.

The driver died at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday.

Investigators said the flames gutted the vehicle. They were working to locate the GMC’s vehicle identification number.