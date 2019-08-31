What officers noticed just as a Fresno County inmate escaped. He remains loose

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are asking the public to help find a prisoner who walked away from a camp in Fresno County.

Prison officials are asking the public for help in searching for an inmate who escaped from custody Saturday in Fresno County.

Francisco Villamil, 32, was apparently seen jogging from the Miramonte Conservation Camp #5 east of Squaw Valley before he disappeared, according to a news release.

Villamil was seen just after 5 p.m.

During a brief search, an officer spotted a small SUV pulling away from the area where the inmate ran toward.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Staff at the camp searched other areas, but did not find Villamil. Law enforcement agencies have been notified of Villamil’s escape, according to CDCR officials.

Villamil was serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree robbery since 2014. He was scheduled for parole next year.

He is described as 5-foot-9-inches tall, black eyes and hair. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and pants.

If spotted, the public is asked to call 911 or the camp watch commander at 209-984-5291, extension 5439.

As part of a program with the Miramonte Convservation Camp, certain inmates get assigned to work at the camp, which provides fire protection and other community services to the Fresno and Kings County areas.

Miramonte is located just outside Sequoia National Forest at an elevation of about 3,000 feet. It is secluded in the oak studded foothills 55 miles east of Fresno.