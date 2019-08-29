1 killed in collision at rural intersection near Selma, CHP reports

A passenger in a Nissan Sentra was killed and the driver of the car was taken to Community Regional Medical Center early Thursday morning after a collision southwest of Selma, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision took place about 5:38 a.m. as the Nissan driver was westbound on Conejo Avenue and attempted a left turn at Temperance Avenue, according to CHP spokesman Mike Salas. The Nissan collided with a Chevrolet pickup that was eastbound on Conejo. The passenger died at the scene.