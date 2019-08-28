Local
Fresno County fire crews halt progress of wildfire in residential foothill community
Firefighters responded to a wildfire Wednesday afternoon in the Meadow Lakes community of the Fresno County foothills.
Reports of a grass fire were broadcast just before 4 p.m. along Auberry Road near Acorn Road in an area with several homes. It was not immediately known if any homes were threatened.
The fire had grown to nearly 1 acre as of 4:40 p.m., according to Fresno County Cal Fire spokesman Seth Brown. He said a number of fire units were responding to the area as well as other fire equipment.
Forward progress was halted around 5:15 p.m., Cal Fire said in a tweet.
Brown said aircraft were in the area and a jet tanker was dropping retardant. There were no evacuation orders issued, Brown said.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office helped block roads. Auberry Road was closed in the area of Acorn Road, Lt. Shawn Erwin said.
