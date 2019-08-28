Fresno vegetation fire destroys tractors and farm equipment, west of Highway 99

Farm equipment seen in a field as a fire continues buring in the background Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2019 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Several old tractors and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed in a vegetation fire Wednesday afternoon near Blythe and West Shields avenues in Fresno.

Around 40 firefighters responded to the fire, reported around 2:30 p.m. The fire spread over a little more than an acre of property, said North Central Fire Public Information Officer Andy Isolano.

There’s no estimate on the property damage and the cause remains under investigation.

No one was injured in the fire. Some firefighters were getting their blood pressure tested and were drinking liquids because of the heat, Isolano said.

“We did save the house,” Isolano said, adding that officials are still trying to get a hold of the property’s owner.

Isolano said six homes are expected to remain without power until Thursday.