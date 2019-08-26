Local
Motorcyclist killed in crash with a big rig in Madera, CHP reports
A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning after crashing into a big rig in Madera, the California HIghway Patrol said.
The motorcyclist around 10:30 a.m. was riding a Harley Davidson on the Avenue 18 1/2 offramp from Highway 99 and for unknown reasons accelerated from a stop directly into the path of the big rig.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, which is under investigation, the CHP reported.
