Driver escapes injury when car dives into Shaw Avenue canal

Man escapes plunge into Shaw Avenue canal A driver escaped injury on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 when his car plunged into a half-full irrigation canal at Shaw and Brawley avenues. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A driver escaped injury on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 when his car plunged into a half-full irrigation canal at Shaw and Brawley avenues.

A driver escaped injury Monday when his car plunged into a half-full irrigation canal at West Shaw and North Brawley avenues.

The crash took place just after 10:30 a.m. as the driver, who was westbound on Shaw, was preparing to turn south onto Brawley when he somehow lost control of the vehicle, a police spokeswoman said.

The car knocked down a portion of a chain-link fence and tumbled into the water.

The driver was able to climb out of the car and stand on the hood of the vehicle, where he was assisted to shore by firefighters.