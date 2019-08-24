Woman left with broken arms, legs after she’s struck while bike riding in Clovis, police say

Respect: Bicyclists, motorists share responsibility An increasing number of Californians are using bicycles as a mode of transportation. The California Highway Patrol's Facebook page @chp encourages all road users, including motorists and bicyclists, to respect each other. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An increasing number of Californians are using bicycles as a mode of transportation. The California Highway Patrol's Facebook page @chp encourages all road users, including motorists and bicyclists, to respect each other.

A young woman’s arms and legs were left broken Saturday after a car struck her as she rode her bicycle in Clovis.

The woman, who appeared to be in her early 20s, was riding her bike west on Sierra Avenue on the north sidewalk and crossed into Willow Avenue traffic even though the light was red, according to Clovis Police Sgt. Craig Aranas.

Aranas said the woman was then struck by a northbound car on Willow Avenue around 7:22 a.m.

Witnesses to the accident told police that the traffic light was green for the car. The driver stopped and cooperated with police. It does not appear he was at fault, Aranas said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Besides her broken bones, she also had abrasions to her face, but she was expected to survive her injuries, Aranas said. Her name was not provided.