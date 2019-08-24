Local
Woman left with broken arms, legs after she’s struck while bike riding in Clovis, police say
A young woman’s arms and legs were left broken Saturday after a car struck her as she rode her bicycle in Clovis.
The woman, who appeared to be in her early 20s, was riding her bike west on Sierra Avenue on the north sidewalk and crossed into Willow Avenue traffic even though the light was red, according to Clovis Police Sgt. Craig Aranas.
Aranas said the woman was then struck by a northbound car on Willow Avenue around 7:22 a.m.
Witnesses to the accident told police that the traffic light was green for the car. The driver stopped and cooperated with police. It does not appear he was at fault, Aranas said.
The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Besides her broken bones, she also had abrasions to her face, but she was expected to survive her injuries, Aranas said. Her name was not provided.
