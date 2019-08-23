Residents displaced after apartment complex fire breaks out in Clovis

A family and other residents were displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment complex Friday night in Clovis.

Clovis Fire responded around 8 p.m. to Briarwood Apartments on Alamos Avenue after neighbors called in a patio fire in an upstairs unit.

Fire Chief John Binaski said no one was home at the time.

Two other units were left without power. Those residents are also displaced.

No injuries were reported and $100,000 are estimated in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.