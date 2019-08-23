Here’s what happened at Devin Nunes’ first hearing for his lawsuit against Twitter, fake cow

Devin Nunes sues Twitter, account called ‘Devin Nunes’ Cow’ Republican Representative Devin Nunes of Tulare, California, is suing Twitter and parody accounts, including one called 'Devin Nunes' Cow.' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Republican Representative Devin Nunes of Tulare, California, is suing Twitter and parody accounts, including one called 'Devin Nunes' Cow.'

Social media giant Twitter on Friday asked a Virginia judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, arguing the company has no operations in the state and Nunes’ defamation complaint cannot be considered there.

Judge John Marshall did not issue a ruling, but indicated one is forthcoming in seven to 10 days.

“This isn’t easy, if it were we wouldn’t have all these lawyers here,” Marshall told the court.

In the lawsuit, Nunes is also suing Republican political strategist Liz Mair and two parody accounts written by anonymous authors who criticize him on Twitter. The parody Twitter accounts, known as Devin Nunes’ Mom and Devin Nunes’ Cow, remain anonymous five months since Nunes sued them.

Nunes claims they conspired to defame him to damage his chances at re-election and to inhibit his ability to lead the House Intelligence Committee.

Neither Nunes nor any defendants were in the courtroom. The parody accounts did not have legal representation, though about 20 people sat in the courtroom in support of @DevinCow, sporting cow shirts, signs, stuffed animals and, in one case, a pair of cow ears.

Nunes and other Republicans have accused Twitter of hiding some of their accounts or tweets out of a bias against conservatives, which they refer to as shadow banning.

The dismissal hearing focused on whether the Henrico County Circuit Court was the proper venue for the lawsuit, not on the merits of Nunes’ claims. Twitter has denied those claims of bias in public statements but has refrained from focusing on them in court filings so far.

The company also denied Nunes’ allegations in court.

“(Shadow banning) is not true, it doesn’t happen,” Twitter attorney Patrick J. Carome said Friday.

The hearing centered on motions Twitter and Mair filed to dismiss the case. The San Francisco-based social media company had argued that Nunes had no grounds to sue the company in Virginia, and that he had accepted a user agreement that obliged him to sue Twitter in California under most circumstances.

Mair separately argued that though she had lived in Virginia when the lawsuit was filed the forum was no longer convenient. She wants the case to move to California, where where her attorneys argued the alleged harm against Nunes had actually occurred.

Marshall and attorneys left open the possibility that he could dismiss the suit against Twitter in Virginia but leave the allegations on Mair, based on jurisdiction.

Marshall asked many questions of Mair’s attorney on why Virginia was not the right jurisdiction if Mair had published the tweets at issue in Virginia. Twitter did not receive the same pointed questioning.

If the case is allowed to proceed it could allow Nunes to press for discovery requests that had been stalled since he filed the lawsuit in March.

His discovery requests are extensive, and include:

The identity of anyone Twitter has done business with in Virginia since 2014

Any time a Twitter employee has been present in Virginia since 2014

Any telephone calls by Twitter employees to somewhere in Virginia since 2014

All emails and text messages of Twitter employees or any of the defendants that mention Nunes

All information related to the parody accounts @DevinCow and @DevinNunesMom, including phone numbers and all their tweets, messages, likes and retweets

Everyone who donated to a political fundraising group called Swamp Accountability Project, which bought radio ads against Nunes, from Jan. 1, 2018 to March 18

Mair’s tax returns dating back to 2016 and a report of her assets and liabilities

Any communications between Mair or her company that mention Nunes

Carome called those requests the “most overly broad discovery I have ever seen in my 35 years of practicing law.”

The Twitter case was the first of three Nunes filed this year alleging that activists conspired against him last year.

In a separate case, Nunes in Virginia is suing Sacramento-based McClatchy alleging that The Fresno Bee defamed him in a news article focused on his partnership in a winery that was the subject of an employee’s lawsuit. McClatchy intends to fight the case and has called the lawsuit a “baseless attack on local journalism and a free press.”

Nunes filed a third lawsuit in Tulare County Superior Court, where he is suing four Californians who challenged his description of himself as a farmer on ballots that went to voters last year. Nunes won the ballot challenge, and was allowed to refer to himself as a congressman and farmer on ballots.