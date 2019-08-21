Local

2-year-old girl is dead after being found in pool, police say

A 2-year-old girl died Wednesday after being found in a pool, Tulare police said.

A caller reported a 2-year-old missing about 1:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Martinho Avenue, on the west side of the city, and while still on the phone with dispatchers discovered the girl in a pool, according to police.

Officers were on scene within minutes and found the child was not breathing, police said. They began life-saving efforts until paramedics took over.

The girl was taken to Adventist Health Tulare Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Tulare police detectives are investigating the incident but said Wednesday they do not suspect any foul play or negligence.

